Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Up 75.8% in January

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SSUMY opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,636,800.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

