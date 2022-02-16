Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
