Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 231,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 945.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

