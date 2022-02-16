Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHO. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

