Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

SLVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56. Sylvamo has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $310,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

