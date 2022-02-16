SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 84.5% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.0% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.06.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

