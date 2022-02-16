SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

SYNNEX stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,646 shares of company stock worth $277,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

