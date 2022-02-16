T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.