T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,976. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average is $197.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

