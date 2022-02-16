Tachyon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13.09 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

