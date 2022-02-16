Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ TAYD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 24 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.85. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.
Taylor Devices Company Profile
Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
