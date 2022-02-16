TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.