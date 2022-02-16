TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$67.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.97.

Shares of TSE TRP traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.04. The firm has a market cap of C$65.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.14.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

