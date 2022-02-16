TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

