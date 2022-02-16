Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,066 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.