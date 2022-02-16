Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $30,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $327.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

