Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.80) to €9.80 ($11.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telekom Austria AG will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

