Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.25 Per Share

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $9.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TMPL opened at GBX 1,260 ($17.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £830.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,279.28 ($17.31). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,171 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ninety One Fund Managers UK Limited. It is co-managed by Ninety One UK Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

