Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

