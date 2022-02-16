Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

