Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 543,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,992. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $56.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

