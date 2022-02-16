Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Tenet Healthcare worth $100,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,093 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $88.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.