TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $102,907.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

