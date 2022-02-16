Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.670 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,744. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Cowen upped their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

