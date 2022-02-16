Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Teradyne has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $7.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.80. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradyne by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.