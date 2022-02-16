Teradyne (TER) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER):

2/1/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradyne reported fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Strong performance of Test and Industrial Automation businesses drove top-line growth for the quarter. Strength in Semiconductor Test and Wireless Test aided Test revenues growth. Further, strong performance of Universal Robots benefited IA segment. Additionally, growing flash memory test and storage test shipments remained positives. Also, expanding customer base in the growing ultrawide band market remained a tailwind. Further, growing system-on-a-chip market owing to increasing demand for new technologies, continues to remain another positive. Yet, impacts of the ongoing OMICRON variant remain concerns for the company. Further, supply chain challenges remain negatives. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $150.00.

1/28/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $142.00.

1/27/2022 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Teradyne is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TER opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.21%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

