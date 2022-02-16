Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $64.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEX. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Terex stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

