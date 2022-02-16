Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Terumo alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. Terumo has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terumo (TRUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.