The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 67.2% in January

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. 81,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

