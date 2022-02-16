The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $913,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 162,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

