The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 38,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

