The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.