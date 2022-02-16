The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
