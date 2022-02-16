The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.