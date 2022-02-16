The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 1,000,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.65. The company had a trading volume of 756,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

