The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of KF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.
The Korea Fund Company Profile
The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Korea Fund (KF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.