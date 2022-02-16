The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. 1,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The Korea Fund has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $2.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The Korea Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

