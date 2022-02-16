The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.18 Million Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

