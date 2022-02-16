The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,164 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.