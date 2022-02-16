The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The RMR Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

