The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $21,754,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

SHW opened at $271.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

