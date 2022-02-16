The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 94.6% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

