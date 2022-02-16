The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 719,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

