THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. THEKEY has a market cap of $2.20 million and $17,053.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

