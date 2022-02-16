Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi Sells 1,500 Shares

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $556.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $613.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.17. The company has a market cap of $219.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

