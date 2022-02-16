Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.21 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

