Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 285,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$19.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.65%.

