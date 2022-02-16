Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$114.27 on Wednesday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$87.85 and a 12 month high of C$115.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $733,750.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.