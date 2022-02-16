Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 79.5% in January

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDP. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 187,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

NYSE:NDP opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.