Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.