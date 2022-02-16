Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

