Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 11,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15.
About Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF)
