TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.42. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 3,429 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. Analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

