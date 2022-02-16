Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TTD stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.51. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.77, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,732,251 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Trade Desk by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

